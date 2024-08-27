AREA ROUNDUP
GENESEE — In a clash of the No. 1 volleyball teams in the Idaho Class 2A and 1A Whitepine Leagues that doubled as a Spike for the Cure breast cancer awareness event, the unbeaten Troy Trojans topped the host Genesee Bulldogs in four sets on Thursday.
The scoreline read 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 as the Trojans (22-0) mounted their second consecutive comeback from a set down to finish the regular season undefeated.
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said her team “had to make some adjustments” and cut down on errors in the face of the “really, really good competition” presented in the early going by the Bulldogs (20-4). Tessa Stoner (20 kills, 13 digs) and Teagan Gale (10 kills, nine digs) helped lead Troy to victory.
Troy begins its 2A district tournament campaign as the top seed facing Kendrick at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center. At the 1A level, Genesee has a bye through the opening round and awaits the winner of Nezperce vs. Timberline (Weippe) for a 5 p.m. match, also at the Activity Center.
JV — Genesee def. Troy.
Hounds pounce on Pirates
SPOKANE — Pullman posted its fourth consecutive victory, handling host Rogers of Spokane in straight sets.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-8 and 25-17 for the Greyhounds, who moved to 9-6 on the season and 6-3 in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
Ella Forster (19 kills), Camber Wolfe (31 assists) and Kate Armstrong (11 digs) were key contributors to the victorious effort.
Bengals best Bulldogs
SANDPOINT — Lewiston topped visiting Sandpoint in Inland Empire League play to close out the regular season.
The final scoreline read 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17.
Abby McKarcher posted a double-double for the Bengals with 21 kills and 10 digs and Jordynn Albright and Elle Walker added eight kills each.
Lewiston finishes the regular season with a final record of 17-6 and 4-2 in league and will host Moscow at 6 p.m. Tuesday in district tournament play.
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 3-1.
C — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 3-0.
Loggers lasso Mustangs
DEARY — Potlatch concluded its regular season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 nonleague win over host Deary.
Senior leaders Brooklyn Mitchell (15-for-15 serving, three aces, 11 kills, 14 digs, three blocks) and Emma Patten (15-for-15 serving, four aces, 17 assists, 14 digs, three kills) littered the stat sheets for the Loggers (16-5), and junior Rylee Tucker served 18-for-18 with eight aces and eight assists. The Mustangs (10-6) grew more competitive with each set, taking the third to 22 points apiece, but Potlatch had the answer in the clutch.
Bulldogs beat Panthers
COLFAX — On senior night at Colfax, the Bulldogs handled visiting Northeast 2B League foe Asotin 25-18, 25-17, 25-13.
Seniors Ava Swan, Brenna Gilchrist, Marchele McNeilly, Karly Wigen and Dory Doty were honored as they prepared to play their final regular-season home match for Colfax (5-8, 4-5). Swan led the way to victory with 21 kills, 18 digs and two blocks, while Gilchrist provided 17 assists and fired three aces. The Bulldogs grew more dominant with each passing set en route to putting the Panthers (2-12, 0-6) away.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin.
C — Asotin def. Colfax.
Vikings overrun Wildcats
COLTON — Visiting Garfield-Palouse rolled to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 Southeast 1B League win over Colton.
Kyra Brantner (11 kills, nine digs, five aces), Clare Bowechop (11 kills), Morgan Lentz (17 assists, nine digs) and Kaylee Kimble (17 assists, one block) powered the Vikings (10-1, 8-1) to victory.
For the Wildcats (2-13, 1-9), Adara Liguori dealt out 10 assists and Clair Moehrle notched 10 digs and three blocks.
Eagles leave foes in the dust
PULLMAN — Notching a team hitting efficiency rate over .300, host Pullman Christian rolled to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-5 Mountain Christian League win over Country Christian of Pasco, Wash.
Braeley Olson tallied 10 digs and zero errors as she helped the Eagles (9-5, 7-5) secure the dominant victory.
Bears bow on senior night
MOSCOW — Brooklynn Comstock, Madison Burns, Ashley Uhrig, Samantha Pfiffner, Eva Biladeau and Hannah Robertson were honored for senior night at Moscow before their team fell to visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum in Inland Empire League play.
The final scoreline read 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.
The Bears (10-13, 2-7) will return to action as visitors facing Lewiston in district tournament play on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland 3-0.
Pirates nipped by Nighthawks
POMEROY — Facing the top team in Southeast 1B League standings, Pomeroy pushed visiting Oakley much further than in the teams’ previous meeting only to suffer a five-set defeat.
The final scoreline read 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-7 in favor of the Nighthawks (19-5, 11-0).
“Oakesdale’s the No. 1 team in the state, and I just thought our girls did a phenomenal job of battling, and we showed a tremendous amount of heart tonight,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
WIAA Prep Athlete of the Week Taylor Gilbert notched seven kills and eight digs in the ultimately losing effort for the Pirates (9-4, 8-4). Seven players registered at least one kill apiece for Pomeroy, led by Sadie Klaveano with eight. Olivia Cooper headed up the defense with 24 digs.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pullman 28, North Central 14
SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman doubled up North Central of Spokane on the scoreboard in a game held at ONE Spokane Stadium.
The Greyhounds improved to 2-5 on the season and 2-3 in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman 6, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds routed Rogers of Spokane to return to their winning ways and keep a firm hold on second place in 2A Greater Spokane League standings.
Pullman improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in league.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
Hounds win senior night Border Battle
PULLMAN — On senior night at Pullman, the host Greyhounds won eight of 11 events contested to carry an overall team victory in a “Border Battle” meet with quad-cities foes Lewiston, Clarkston and Moscow on Wednesday.
Senior Lucy Sandberg led her class for the Hounds, winning the 200-yard individual medley and participating in winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay efforts. Fellow senior Kiara Donolo was also among the lineup in the 400 freestyle relay — an event which featured two Donolos (Kiara and Catalina) teaming up with two Sandbergs (Lucy and Maile). Underclassmen Hazel Edge and Abby Wu each won two individual events and participated in Pullman’s 200 medley relay win.
Second-place Lewiston was led by Ryann Schraufnagel, who topped the 100 and 200 freestyle individual events and swam the opening leg of the Bengals’ winning 200 freestyle relay.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 99; 2. Lewiston 53; 3. Clarkston 43; 4. Moscow 37.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Lucy Sandberg, Hazel Edge, Maile Sandberg, Abby Wu), 2:05.95.
200 freestyle — 1. Ryann Schraufnagel, Lew, 2:13.89; 2. June Ashiglar, Mos, 2:17.93; 3. Keira Frichette, Pul, 2:21.47.
200 individual medley — 1. L. Sandberg, Pul, 2:25.77; 2. Hallie Mackleit, Clk, 2:31.67; 3. Makayla Dougherty, Clk, 2:39.85.
50 freestyle — 1. Wu, Pul, 28.45; 2. Ari Roy, Lew, 28.95; 3. M. Sandberg, Pul, 29.84.
100 butterfly — 1. Edge, Pul, 1:08.07; 2. Vivien Lin, Pul, 1:15.76; 3. M. Sandberg, Pul, 1:21.73.
100 freestyle — 1. Schraufnagel, Lew, 1:01.49; 2. L. Sandberg, Pul, 1:02.08; 3. Frichette, Pul, 1:04.81.
500 freestyle — 1. Catalina Donolo, Pul, 5:48.03; 2. Sophia Carr, Lew, 5:57.86; 3. Mackleit, Clk, 5:59.89.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Lewiston (Schraufnagel, Roy, Carr, Corinne Sawyer), 1:55.26.
100 backstroke — 1. Wu, Pul, 1:07.04; 2. C. Donolo, Pul, 1:10.13; 3. Kiara Donolo, Pul, 1:11.08.
100 breaststroke — 1. Edge, Pul, 1:13.64; 2. K. Donolo, Pul, 1:18.13; 3. McKenna Sept, Mos, 1:19.80.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman (K. Donolo, C. Donolo, L. Sandberg, M. Sandberg), 4:25.17.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs fifth at Pacific Invite
STOCKTON, Calif. — Led by Dylan Burcham in a tie for 11th with a three-round total of 207 strokes, Washington State took fifth in team scoring at the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational meet which concluded Wednesday.
Former Moscow High and Lewis-Clark State golfer Bryden Brown, now competing for California Baptist, also tied for 11th place with a three-round total of 207, shooting a 2-below par 69 each round.
Idaho was just behind WSU in sixth place, headed up by a tied-for-16th finish from Joe Sykes at 209.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 820; 2. Pacific 824; 3. California 831; 4. Grand Canyon 834; 5. Washington State 843; 6. Idaho 845; 7. CSU-Fullerton 850; T8. UC Irvine 851; T8. California Baptist 851; 10. UC Riverside 854; 11. Sacramento State 855; T12. Nevada 861; T12. UC San Diego 861; T12. CSU-Northridge 861; 15. Utah Tech 864.
Washington State individuals — T11. Dylan Burcham 843; T16. Sam Renner 209; T33. Ben Borgida 213; T39. Tate Bruggerman 215.
Idaho individuals — T16. Joe Sykes 209; T27. Dalton Dean 211; T39. Josh McCartain 215; T65. Samuel Johnson 219.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls to Weber St.
MOSCOW — The Vandals dropped a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 Big Sky Conference decision to visiting Weber State (Ogden, Utah).
Zuzanna Wieczorek (12 kills), Ada Isik (13 digs) and Miya Carmichael (17 assists) led Idaho (1-16, 0-6) in the unsuccessful effort.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wazzu’s Coward makes preseason team
Washington State senior guard Cedric Coward was the lone Coug selected to the West Coast Conference’s preseason team in coaches’ polling, which tabbed the Cougars to finish fifth overall.
WSU was picked 10th in last season's preseason Pac-12 Conference media poll and wound up finishing second and making the program's first NCAA Tournament since 2008.
With a new coaching staff and almost entirely new roster, with just two returners, Isaiah Watts and Parker Gerrits, the Cougar roster includes four EWU transfers, a UW transfer, Lapwai's Kase Wynott and more.
WSU and Oregon State will compete as affiliate members of the WCC for the next two seasons before welcoming Gonzaga and five Mountain West schools into the reborn Pac-12.
2024-25 WCC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
Place Team First Place Points
1. Gonzaga 9 99
2. Saint Mary’s 1 86
3. Santa Clara 81
4. San Francisco 1 77
5. Washington State 62
6. LMU 60
7. Oregon State 44
T8. Portland 28
T8. San Diego 28
10. Pacific 23
11. Pepperdine 17
2024-25 WCC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Michael Ajayi Sr. G Gonzaga
Adama-Alpha Bal Sr. G Santa Clara
Cedric Coward Sr. G Washington State
Nolan Hickman Sr. G Gonzaga
Graham Ike Sr. F Gonzaga
Augustas Marciulionis Sr. G Saint Mary’s
Ryan Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga
Jevon Porter Jr. F LMU
Mitchell Saxen Sr. C Saint Mary’s
Carlos Stewart Sr. G Santa Clara
Marcus Williams Sr. G San Francisco