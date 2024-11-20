AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals bounce back, rout Geoducks in men’s basketball

AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — The host Idaho Vandals broke a three-game losing streak with a dominant 101-58 men’s basketball victory against nonconference foe Evergreen State (Wash.) at ICCU Arena on Tuesday.
The Vandals (2-3) had four players reach double-digits, while five others tallied at least five points. Julius Mims and Tyler Mrus led the Vandals with 21 points a piece. Jack Payne led the team on the glass, securing 10 rebounds and one block. Jojo Anderson led the team with eight assists.
Idaho dominated in every major statistical category, leading the way 45-18 in rebounds, 27-7 in assists and 9-3 in steals while committing 11 turnovers to 19 for the Geoducks (0-3).
EVERGREEN ST. (0-3)
Campbell 6-11 4-4 17, Boston 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 5-11 0-0 10, Joseph 2-10 0-0 5, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Gutierrez 1-1 1-2 4, No 2-5 5-6 10, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0, Behr 1-2 3-6 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 13-18 58.
IDAHO (2-3)
Mims 8-11 5-10 21, Mrus 7-9 1-1 21, Brickner 1-6 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-7 3-4 10, Payne 3-7 0-0 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Klapper 3-8 0-0 8, Yearout 2-6 0-2 5, Steele 2-6 1-2 5, Stevens 4-4 5-8 13, Rose 2-2 1-2 5, Hatten 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 16-29 101.
Halftime — Idaho 46-30. 3-point goals — Evergreen St. 5-19 (Campbell 1-1, Gutierrez 1-1, Thomas 1-1, No 1-3, Joseph 1-5, Behr 0-1, Boston 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Long 0-1, Graham 0-2, Jefferson 0-2), Idaho 13-30 (Mrus 6-8, Klapper 2-6, Anderson 1-3, Brickner 1-3, Payne 1-3, Yearout 1-3, Mitchell 1-4). Rebounds — Evergreen St. 18 (Campbell, Boston 4), Idaho 45 (Payne 10). Assists — Evergreen St. 7 (Joseph 4), Idaho 27 (Anderson 8). Total fouls — Evergreen St. 20, Idaho 19. Attendance — 1,583.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warriors’ Herring named defensive player of the week
After helping No. 22 LCSC to a pair of victories over the weekend, sophomore Darian Herring was voted the Cascade Conference defensive player of the week.
Herring was voted the MVP of LC State’s tournament over the weekend after helping the Warriors defeat No. 9 Carroll and DIII Puget Sound. She led the team with seven blocks and four steals over the two games, and averaged 5.5 rebounds per contest. Herring currently ranks second in the NAIA in blocks per game (3.2).
This is the first weekly honor of Herring’s career and third overall for the LC women this season.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie 79, Orofino 23
OROFINO — Visiting Prairie of Cottonwood held Orofino to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters and ran away with a nonleague win to open its season.
Sage Elven (28 points, 11 rebounds) and Kylie Schumacher (25 points, 11 steals) had big statistical double-doubles for the victorious Pirates, who enjoyed another 14 points scored by Lexi Schumacher. Rilee Diffin led the beaten Maniacs with 13 points.
“I kind of felt, overall, it was just a really good group effort,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Everybody got involved.”
PRAIRIE (1-0)
Lexi Schumacher 6 1-3 14, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-2 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Nadia Cash 1 1-2 3, Mia Anderson 1 0-2 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 13 2-2 28, Kylie Schumacher 10 5-5 25. Totals 34 8-16 79.
OROFINO (0-1)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 0-0 2, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 0-2 2, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 6 1-3 13. Totals 11 1-5 23.
Prairie 32 11 29 7—79
Orofino 6 9 4 4—23
3-point goals — L. Schumacher, Hanson.
JV — Prairie 43, Orofino 13.
Deary 55, Potlatch 33
POTLATCH — Kaylee Wood scored a career-high 29 points and racked up 15 steals to lead visiting Deary to a season-opening nonleague victory over Potlatch.
The outcome might still have appeared in doubt at 36-29 through three quarters, but the Mustangs broke away with a massive 19-4 gap in the fourth. Allie Vincent provided another double-double with 13 points and 10 steals for Deary, while Kathryn Burnette led the host Loggers with 19 points.
DEARY (1-0)
Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Wood 11 6-12 29, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-0 3, Carmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 4 4-6 13, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-18 55.
POTLATCH (0-1)
Brieanna Winther 1 0-0 2, Hannah Harless 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cathryn Burnette 9 1-5 19, Cadence Carlson 3 1-2 7, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-9 33.
Deary 14 17 5 19—55
Potlatch 11 11 7 4—33
3-point goals — Wood, Domigian, Vincent.
Logos 42, Highland 28
MOSCOW — After a competitive opening half, the Knights of Moscow took over in the third quarter en route to a nonleague win over Highland of Craigmont.
Naomi Taylor (16 points) and Elena Spillman (14) led the way for Logos (2-0), which totaled 29 steals as a team.
Hailey Click headed things up for Highland with 11 points.
HIGHLAND (0-1)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 1-2 5, Laramie Finnell 2 4-4 8, Hailey Click 5 0-0 11, Kylee Beck 0 2-7 2, Shyanne Stamper 0 2-2 2, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-18 28.
LOGOS (2-0)
Naomi Taylor 6 3-4 16, Jemma Driskill 1 0-0 2, K.B. Monjure 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Crawford 2 0-2 4, Peyton Bentley 1 0-2 2, Elena Spillman 6 2-5 14, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 42.
Highland 10 7 3 8—28
Logos 11 11 12 8—42
3-point goals — Click, Taylor.
Kendrick 57, Troy 40
TROY — After a back-and-forth start to a season-opener for both teams, visiting Kendrick pulled away late for a 2A Whitepine League victory.
Hali Anderson had a 26-point showing to spearhead the Tiger victory, and teammate Ashna Casto scored another 14. Tessa Stoner (14 points) and Emma Wilson (11) led the unsuccessful effort for the Trojans.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Hayden Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 1-4 5, Hali Anderson 10 5-8 26, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 6 2-4 14, Braelynn Clemenhagen 1 0-1 2, Hailie Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Shylei Johnston 1 0-0 2, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-17 57.
TROY (0-1)
Jenny Webb 3 3-10 9, Clara Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Tessa Stoner 5 4-4 14, Emma Wells 3 0-0 6, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 4 2-3 11, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-17 40.
Kendrick 10 12 16 19—57
Troy 7 14 10 9—40
3-point goals — Anderson, Wilson.
Kamiah 41, Nezperce 35
KAMIAH — Starting her season with a bang, Emma Krogh led the Kubs to victory over visiting Nezperce with a 28-point performance in nonleague play.
“I think that Emma has really stepped up this year into that leader role,” newly installed Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said.
For Nezperce, Jada Jensen scored a team-high 10 points.
NEZPERCE (0-1)
Avery Lux 2 0-0 4, Paityn Ralstin 3 1-4 7, Aubree Lux 4 0-0 8, Helen Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen 5 0-0 10, Kairys Grant 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 1-4 35.
KAMIAH (1-0)
Emma Krogh 13 1-2 28, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 1 0-2 2, Kelsee Hunt 2 1-5 5, Audrey Puckett 2 0-0 4, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-9 41.
Nezperce 6 10 7 12—35
Kamiah 12 15 10 4—41
3-point goals — Krogh.
Timberlake 59, Lewiston 24
The host Bengals suffered a lopsided defeat against nonleague foe Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Lewiston (1-2) hung close through the opening quarter, trailing 14-11, but the visitors pulled away with an 18-5 showing in the second frame and never looked back. Emery McKarcher led the Bengals with 13 points.
TIMBERLAKE (1-0)
Sophia Soumas 1 1-2 3, Hanna Milligan 0 0-0 0, Payton Young 4 1-2 11, Diana Nelson 3 0-2 6, Jozee MacArthur 4 0-0 9, Lucy Simpson 3 1-2 7, Reese Allaway 4 0-0 9, Marissa Needs 0 0-0 0, Mya Reynoldson 0 0-0 0, Malia Miller 4 2-4 10, Brielynn Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-10 59.
LEWISTON (1-2)
Emma Walker 0 2-2 2, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Breanna Albright 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 0 0-0 0, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 0 0-0 0, Kylese Samuels 0 0-0 0, Avery Lathen 1 0-0 3, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Paytland Schnell 2 2-2 4, Emery McKarcher 5 0-0 13, Mara Kessinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-4 24.
Timberlake 14 18 16 11—59
Lewiston 11 5 4 4—24
3-point goals — Young 2, MacArthur, Allaway, Jones, E. McKarcher 3, Lathen.
Pullman Christian 45, Kingdom Christian 31
PULLMAN — Double-doubles from Shelby Rajasekaran and Lizzy Fitzgerald were key as Pullman Christian opened its season with a win over Kingdom Christian of Spokane.
The two scored 12 points apiece, with Fitzgerald adding 15 rebounds and Rajasekaran 13.
KINGDOM CHRISTIAN
Kayden Sauers 3 0-0 7, Aden Jillette 5 1-2 14, Kiley Shandy 3 0-0 6, Elisha Watkins 2 0-0 4, Joslynn Greene 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 1-4 31.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Hannah Anderson 2 0-0 5, Shelby Rajasekaran 6 0-0 12, Lizzy Fitzgerald 4 3-6 12, Sara Torrey 2 2-6 6, Sophia Cofer 3 1-2 7, Addy Fitzgerald 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 5-10 45.
Kingdom Christian 2 6 10 13—31
Pullman Christian 5 14 5 21—45
3-point goals — Jillette, Sauers, Anderson, L. Fitzgerald.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston’s Skinner is offensive MVP
Clarkston’s Rebecca Skinner — the program’s all-time goal leader — was named offensive MVP in the 2A Greater Spokane League girls soccer awards released recently.
Pullman had four first-team all-league selections in Lillian Cobos, Sidney Johnson, Victoria Villarino and Amelia Cobos, while Clarkston’s Daniella Lucas made the cut as well.
Complete all-league selections are listed below.
Offensive MVP — Rebecca Skinner, Clarkston.
Defensive MVP — Ashlyn Chase, West Valley.
Coach of the year — Mike Duke, Rogers.
First team — Lillian Cobos, Pullman; Hayden Anderson, East Valley; Rylee Pfeifer, Deer Park; Pearl Wicks, North Central; Daniella Lucas, Clarkston; Lauren Matthew, West Valley; Claire Busse, West Valley; Jenna Howe, West Valley; Chloe Van Wey, West Valley; Sidney Johnson, Pullman; Victoria Villarino, Pullman; Amelia Cobos, Pullman.
Second team — Abby Liezen, North Central; Lily Somers, Clarkston; Karlee Rodrick, West Valley; Alexis Griswold, East Valley; Hannah Rasmussen, East Valley; Gabriella Phillipe, North Central; Brielle Ripley, Clarkston; Gabriella Mills, Clarkston; Zaquiyah Tomeo, Rogers; Aubree Chase, West Valley; Casse Kappen, West Valley; Milena McCann, Pullman; Sienna Breneman, Deer Park.
Honorable mention — Samantha Fausti, Deer Park; Alanis Bobo, Pullman; Mercedes Lopez, East Valley; Ashley Eggleston, Clarkston; Alysha Watkins, Deer Park; Jasmin Covarrubias Serrano, Rogers.