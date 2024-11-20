AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals bounce back, rout Geoducks in men’s basketball

AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — The host Idaho Vandals broke a three-game losing streak with a dominant 101-58 men’s basketball victory against nonconference foe Evergreen State (Wash.) at ICCU Arena on Tuesday.

The Vandals (2-3) had four players reach double-digits, while five others tallied at least five points. Julius Mims and Tyler Mrus led the Vandals with 21 points a piece. Jack Payne led the team on the glass, securing 10 rebounds and one block. Jojo Anderson led the team with eight assists.

Idaho dominated in every major statistical category, leading the way 45-18 in rebounds, 27-7 in assists and 9-3 in steals while committing 11 turnovers to 19 for the Geoducks (0-3).

EVERGREEN ST. (0-3)

Campbell 6-11 4-4 17, Boston 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 5-11 0-0 10, Joseph 2-10 0-0 5, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Gutierrez 1-1 1-2 4, No 2-5 5-6 10, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0, Behr 1-2 3-6 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 13-18 58.

IDAHO (2-3)

Mims 8-11 5-10 21, Mrus 7-9 1-1 21, Brickner 1-6 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-7 3-4 10, Payne 3-7 0-0 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Klapper 3-8 0-0 8, Yearout 2-6 0-2 5, Steele 2-6 1-2 5, Stevens 4-4 5-8 13, Rose 2-2 1-2 5, Hatten 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 16-29 101.

Halftime — Idaho 46-30. 3-point goals — Evergreen St. 5-19 (Campbell 1-1, Gutierrez 1-1, Thomas 1-1, No 1-3, Joseph 1-5, Behr 0-1, Boston 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Long 0-1, Graham 0-2, Jefferson 0-2), Idaho 13-30 (Mrus 6-8, Klapper 2-6, Anderson 1-3, Brickner 1-3, Payne 1-3, Yearout 1-3, Mitchell 1-4). Rebounds — Evergreen St. 18 (Campbell, Boston 4), Idaho 45 (Payne 10). Assists — Evergreen St. 7 (Joseph 4), Idaho 27 (Anderson 8). Total fouls — Evergreen St. 20, Idaho 19. Attendance — 1,583.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Warriors’ Herring named defensive player of the week

After helping No. 22 LCSC to a pair of victories over the weekend, sophomore Darian Herring was voted the Cascade Conference defensive player of the week.

Herring was voted the MVP of LC State’s tournament over the weekend after helping the Warriors defeat No. 9 Carroll and DIII Puget Sound. She led the team with seven blocks and four steals over the two games, and averaged 5.5 rebounds per contest. Herring currently ranks second in the NAIA in blocks per game (3.2).

This is the first weekly honor of Herring’s career and third overall for the LC women this season.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie 79, Orofino 23

OROFINO — Visiting Prairie of Cottonwood held Orofino to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters and ran away with a nonleague win to open its season.

Sage Elven (28 points, 11 rebounds) and Kylie Schumacher (25 points, 11 steals) had big statistical double-doubles for the victorious Pirates, who enjoyed another 14 points scored by Lexi Schumacher. Rilee Diffin led the beaten Maniacs with 13 points.

“I kind of felt, overall, it was just a really good group effort,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Everybody got involved.”

PRAIRIE (1-0)

Lexi Schumacher 6 1-3 14, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-2 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Nadia Cash 1 1-2 3, Mia Anderson 1 0-2 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 13 2-2 28, Kylie Schumacher 10 5-5 25. Totals 34 8-16 79.

OROFINO (0-1)

Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 0-0 2, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 0-2 2, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 6 1-3 13. Totals 11 1-5 23.

Prairie 32 11 29 7—79

Orofino 6 9 4 4—23

3-point goals — L. Schumacher, Hanson.

JV — Prairie 43, Orofino 13.

Deary 55, Potlatch 33

POTLATCH — Kaylee Wood scored a career-high 29 points and racked up 15 steals to lead visiting Deary to a season-opening nonleague victory over Potlatch.

The outcome might still have appeared in doubt at 36-29 through three quarters, but the Mustangs broke away with a massive 19-4 gap in the fourth. Allie Vincent provided another double-double with 13 points and 10 steals for Deary, while Kathryn Burnette led the host Loggers with 19 points.

DEARY (1-0)

Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Wood 11 6-12 29, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-0 3, Carmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 4 4-6 13, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-18 55.

POTLATCH (0-1)

Brieanna Winther 1 0-0 2, Hannah Harless 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cathryn Burnette 9 1-5 19, Cadence Carlson 3 1-2 7, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-9 33.

Deary 14 17 5 19—55

Potlatch 11 11 7 4—33

3-point goals — Wood, Domigian, Vincent.

Logos 42, Highland 28

MOSCOW — After a competitive opening half, the Knights of Moscow took over in the third quarter en route to a nonleague win over Highland of Craigmont.

Naomi Taylor (16 points) and Elena Spillman (14) led the way for Logos (2-0), which totaled 29 steals as a team.

Hailey Click headed things up for Highland with 11 points.

HIGHLAND (0-1)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 1-2 5, Laramie Finnell 2 4-4 8, Hailey Click 5 0-0 11, Kylee Beck 0 2-7 2, Shyanne Stamper 0 2-2 2, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-18 28.

LOGOS (2-0)

Naomi Taylor 6 3-4 16, Jemma Driskill 1 0-0 2, K.B. Monjure 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Crawford 2 0-2 4, Peyton Bentley 1 0-2 2, Elena Spillman 6 2-5 14, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 42.

Highland 10 7 3 8—28

Logos 11 11 12 8—42

3-point goals — Click, Taylor.

Kendrick 57, Troy 40

TROY — After a back-and-forth start to a season-opener for both teams, visiting Kendrick pulled away late for a 2A Whitepine League victory.