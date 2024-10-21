COMMENTARY: Vandals built the resume; now they need to continue to win

By Randy Isbelle

Sports staff

Not all wins are created equal, but getting the win is the most important thing for the Idaho Vandals for the rest of the regular season.

When you have a postseason tournament that has a human factor like college athletics has, beauty points matter a lot when it comes to playoff berths and seeding.

For Idaho, the beauty points were tabulated in the tough first half of its schedule. Over the final five games, including UI’s 34-29 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday, a win is all that matters.

The Football Championship Subdivision changed the way it formatted the 24-team postseason tournament before the 2024 season. Instead of seeding the top-8 teams and giving them a bye in the first round, the committee now seeds the top 16.

Now, a top-8 seed gives a team a bye in the first round and a home game in the second round. A seed between Nos. 9-16 will allow a team to host a first-round playoff matchup against the bottom-eight teams of the bracket based on location.

Again, this is why beauty points matter.

The stronger the resume, the better seed the team can receive and theoretically the easier the path is through the opening rounds of the FCS bracket.

The Vandals built their resume with a win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team in Wyoming and by holding No. 1 Oregon to its lowest point total (24) of the season. Only No. 17 Boise State and No. 4 Ohio State have played the Ducks in closer games.

On top of the two performances against FBS teams, Idaho played five consecutive games against top-25 FCS teams, winning three of them. Those wins included a blowout win over UAlbany a year after the Great Danes eliminated the Vandals from the playoffs.

No matter how Idaho looks the rest of the way against the weaker part of its schedule, the Vandals should be one of the top-16 teams to receive a seeding from the committee … as long as they win.