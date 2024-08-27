COMMENTARY: Gritty Vandals get first-round bye and home playoff game

If you would have told me that the Idaho Vandals would go through four quarterbacks and four running backs this season on top of losing most of their star players from the previous year, I would’ve said that even making the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs would be a slim chance at best.

Nope.

Not even close.

Idaho learned Sunday that it will be hosting a home playoff game in the P1FCU Kibbie Dome for the second straight season.

Top-8 seed in the FCS playoffs? Check.

First-round bye in the playoffs? Check.

Hosting a home game in the playoffs? Check.

Idaho coach Jason Eck and his battle-tested Vandals (9-3) are the No. 8 seed and will host the winner of ninth-seeded Richmond (10-2) and unseeded Lehigh (8-3) at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Kibbie Dome.

With starting quarterback Jack Layne playing just his fourth game of the season and co-starting running back Nate Thomas back after missing a pair, the Vandals trounced their in-state rival Idaho State 40-17 on Saturday in Pocatello.

Layne went 17-of-22 passing for 234 and three touchdowns, Thomas racked up a career-high 171 rushing yards and the UI defense limited the Bengals to just two touchdowns in front of their home crowd.

Throw in Andrew Marshall’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and it was a complete game for UI in all three phases.

The victory not only kept the inaugural “Potato State Trophy” (previously called “Battle of the Domes”) in Moscow, it also meant the Vandals get to play in the Kibbie Dome at least one more time.

That’s huge news for an Idaho team that is undefeated in the Dome this season (5-0) for the first time since the mid 1990s.