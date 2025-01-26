COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandals golden on Day 2 of McCluskey Open track meet

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — The host Idaho Vandals closed out the 12-team Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open meet with eight victories on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome, including a gold medal sweep of the men’s and women’s mile.

Katja Pattis won the women’s mile with a time of 4 minutes, 57.36 seconds. On the men’s side, Idaho’s Zach Bright clocked in at a first-place 4:13.35. The Vandals also won a sweep of the 4,000-meter distance medley relay. The Idaho men won with a time of 10:09.93. The women also picked up a victory with a time of 11:56.72.

Franziska Stoehr won the 400-meter dash with a career-best time of 55.75. She also took second in the 200 with a PR time of 24.65. She paced a 4x400-meter relay team who finished first with a time of 3:47.12. In the field events, Mia Sylvester won the weight throw with a toss of 19.24-meters. She took second in the shot put with a time of 14.42-meters.

Jesuye Doherty won the long jump in just his second ever collegiate meet with a jump of 7.48 meters, he is currently 38th in the NCAA after today. He has the best mark in Big sky to date this season.

Shawn Twumasi-Ampofo took second in the triple jump with a jump of 15.12 but his mark is the best in the Big Sky Conference this season.

“It’s always special to host a home meet and this weekend was a huge success,” Idaho coach Tracy Hellman said. “We had a record number of teams, which resulted in great results in every event throughout the meet.”

WSU enjoyed Day 2 victories from Parker Duskin (men’s 60 hurdles), Eli Lawrence (men’s triple jump) and Brooke Lyons (women’s 60 meters). Duskin won for a second time in the young season, while Lyons’ victory was her first-ever in the event at the collegiate level. Lawrence’s leap of 51 feet, 7 inches was more than a foot better than that of the nearest competitor.

For Lewis-Clark State, Emily Collins and Sydnie Zywina punched their tickets to NAIA indoor Nationals. Collins broke her own school record in the 600 meters with a time of 1:35.35, while Zywina cleared the A standard in the triple jump with a height of 39-5.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 81, Northwest 71

Knotted up at intermission, the Warriors found what they needed to pull away from visiting Northwest (Wash.) in Cascade Conference play at the P1FCU Activity Center.

LC State (15-5, 10-4) got five players into double figures on the scoreboard for the day. MaCarhy Morris led all scorers with 20 points, while Alton Hamilton tallied 15 points on a 5-for-7 night from the field to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Colfax alum John Lustig totaled 12 points after going 4-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line with six rebounds. Jayceon Smith tallied 12 points with another six boards, and Kasen Carpenter struck for 11 points.

Filip Mugosa led Northwest with 15 points and Ethan Martin and Caleb Whalen each scored 13.

LC State drained 29 free throws and had 31 points off the bench. The Warriors outrebounded the Eagles 38-29 and shot 46.3% from the field.

NORTHWEST (3-16, 2-11)

Martin 3-11 5-6 13, Zapater 5-8 0-0 10, Wobrock 3-9 2-2 9, Williams 0-0 2-4 2, McGaughey-Fick 0-2 0-0 0, Mugosa 4-7 4-4 15, Whalen 4-6 3-3 13, Crujeiras 3-8 0-0 6, Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Hansen 0-1 1-2 1, Hagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 19-23 71.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-5, 10-4)

Morris 6-12 8-12 20, Hamilton 5-7 5-9 15, Lustig 4-6 4-4 12, Taden 1-7 1-2 3, Skaife 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 8-9 12, Carpenter 4-8 1-1 11, Boykins 3-4 0-0 6, Nordland 0-3 2-2 2, Knowles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 29-39 81.

Halftime — Tied 36-36. 3-point goals — Northwest 8-14 (Mugosa 3-3, Martin 2-4, Whalen 2-3, Wobrock 1-1, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hansen 0-1), LCSC 2-20 (Carpenter 2-6, King 0-6, Skaife 0-4, Morris 0-2, Nordland 0-2). Rebounds — Northwest 29 (Wobrock 7), LCSC 38 (Hamilton 12). Assists — Northwest 10 (McGaughey-Fick 3), LCSC 6 (Hamilton, Lustig 2). Total fouls — Northwest 28, LCSC 19. Attendance — 587.

Northern Arizona 80, Idaho 72

MOSCOW — The Vandals started strong and led at intermission, but could not keep it up in a Big Sky Conference defeat against Northern Arizona at ICCU Arena.

Jack Payne led the Idaho offense, putting up 20 points. Also contributing in double-digit fashion were Julius Mims with 16 ponits and Kolton Mitchell with 15. Mitchell had one of the best weekends by a freshman in recent memory with 40 total points, shooting 7-for-13 (54%) from 3-point range in two games.

Northern Arizona (13-8, 4-4) fielded three double-digit scorers of its own and led Idaho (9-12, 4-4) in rebounds (42-30) and assists (19-14).

N. ARIZONA (13-8, 4-4)

Campisano 6-9 2-2 19, Towt 6-12 4-7 16, Bowser 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4, McLaughlin 5-15 2-3 15, Abelman 2-5 4-4 9, Rickwood-Pitt 2-3 2-2 7, Fort 1-3 0-0 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-20 80.

IDAHO (9-12, 4-4)

Mims 8-8 0-2 16, Mrus 2-6 2-4 8, Gonzalez 1-7 2-2 5, Mitchell 4-7 5-6 15, Payne 7-14 4-5 20, Rose 0-5 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Linhardt 1-2 0-0 3, Brickner 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 25-53 14-21 72.

Halftime — Idaho 41-37. 3-Point Goals — N. Arizona 12-28 (Campisano 5-7, McLaughlin 3-8, Fort 1-1, Rickwood-Pitt 1-1, Abelman 1-4, Bowser 1-5, Baker 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Idaho 8-24 (Mitchell 2-4, Mrus 2-4, Payne 2-6, Linhardt 1-2, Gonzalez 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Brickner 0-1, Rose 0-2). Rebounds — N. Arizona 34 (Towt 18), Idaho 29 (Mitchell 8). Assists — N. Arizona 19 (Jackson 7), Idaho 14 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls — N. Arizona 16, Idaho 17. A — 1,979 (4,200).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 86, Northwest 45

Ellie Sander scored 18 points and the No. 19 Warriors made a season-high 28 assists in a Cascade Conference win over Northwest (Wash.).

“What I love about today’s game was our 28 assists and 27 forced turnovers,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I love when we share the ball and have a balanced attack offensively and especially love when we can turn our defense into offense.”

LC State (16-4,10-4) also grabbed 19 steals, and the 27 turnovers led to 33 points. Along with Sander, Sitara Byrd (16 points) and Darian Herring (14) had double-digit offensive showings for the Warriors. Orofino alum Grace Beardin came off the bench to score a layup in the latter stages of the game.

NORTHWEST (5-14 4-9)

Madeiros 5-13 1-2 13, Carrada Sanchez 5-10 0-0 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, K. Snow 1-3 0-1 2, De Waard 0-2 0-0 0, Katz 2-4 0-0 5, Kennedy 0-1 4-4 4, Moeva 1-5 0-0 2, R. Snow 0-2 2-2 2, Simon 0-1 1-2 1, McGehee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 8-11 45.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-4, 10-4)