Vandals make Linehan OC hire official

AREA ROUNDUP

Matt Linehan was officially named the Idaho football team’s offensive coordinator on Friday, it was announced.

New UI head coach Thomas Ford Jr. previously announced Linehan would be his OC on Dec. 19 on a podcast.

Linehan, the last Vandal bowl-winning quarterback and son of former Vandal quarterback and NFL head coach Scott Linehan, spent the past three seasons as the Idaho wide receivers coach and the last year as the recruiting coordinator.

“Excited to continue my time in Moscow as a part of Thomas Ford’s Staff,” Linehan said in a news release. “This opportunity has always been a dream of mine, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it at. Let’s keep this thing rolling!”

The receivers thrived under Linehan’s tutelage with at least one receiver in the past three seasons hitting the 1,000-yard receiving mark:

In 2022, Hayden Hatten caught 83 passes for 1,209 yards and a school record 16 touchdowns. And Jermaine Jackson caught 54 balls for 1,049 yards and five TDs.

In 2023, Hatten caught 93 passes for 1,231 yards and nine TDs.

This season, Jordan Dwyer caught 78 passes for 1,192 yards and 12 TDs.

In 2022, Linehan returned to Idaho, the place where he led the Vandals to the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship. He passed for over 10,000 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career, including 3,184 yards and 19 TDs during the 2016 Bowl Championship season.

Linehan holds records for career attempts and completions, he is second for yards and third for yards per game. He is fifth in school history for touchdowns.

“Matt is an incredibly talented young coach that has a great understanding of offensive football,” Ford said. “He’s going to be in a constant pursuit of an edge and will challenge our guys to be great. He will be an incredible mentor for our QBs and I know he will find ways to get the ball into our best players hands!”

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pomeroy 51, Dayton 37

DAYTON — Jacob Reisinger’s career-high 20 points helped the Pirates defeat Dayton in a Northeast 2B League contest.

Pomeroy (3-4, 3-1) also received a double-digit showing from Kyzer Herres with 10 points against the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1).

“We defended well all game long and were good enough offensively to slowly extend the lead throughout the game,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We had a couple of offensive bursts led by Jacob Reisinger.”

Pomeroy (3-4, 3-1)