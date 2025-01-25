COLLEGE ROUNDUP

The No. 21 Lewis-Clark State Warrior men’s basketball team shot 60% from the field to earn a hard-fought 85-83 victory in a Cascade Conference contest with the Evergreen State Geoducks on Friday at their home court in the P1FCU Activity Center.

LC State (14-5, 9-4) trailed 44-40 at halftime, but battled back with the help of clutch play from Colfax alum John Lustig and Alton Hamilton. Lustig made nine of his 15 total points in the final 20 minutes of play, and hit a go-ahead shot inside to move the Warriors up 84-82 in the final minute of play, with Hamilton stretching things a notch further on a free throw.

Hamilton led the Warriors on the day with 19 points and nine rebounds. He was 7-for-11 from the field. Lustig was 7-for-10 from the floor and had five rebounds and four assists. Taden King and Kasen Carpenter each tallied 11 points.

Jourdan Joseph of Evergreen State (1-14, 1-11) led all scorers with 23 points.

“Super proud of the guys for sticking with it,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “We have been struggling defensively, and unfortunately tonight continued that trend. Thankfully, we were able to knock down some shots.

“A lot of that can be attributed to our passing and movement without the ball. Excited to see how we respond as we have a quick turnaround against a skilled and physical Northwest team.”

EVERGREEN STATE (1-14, 1-11)

Joseph 7-15 6-8 23, Long 4-9 0-0 9, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Behr 1-3 0-0 3, Gutierrez 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 7-10 2-2 19, Campbell 5-6 1-2 12, No 3-4 0-0 8, Bridges 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 9-12 83.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-5, 9-4)

Hamilton 7-11 5-10 19, Lustig 7-10 1-2 15, King 4-7 0-0 11, Skaife 3-7 0-0 9, Morris 4-7 0-0 9, Carpenter 3-6 2-2 11, Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Knowles 1-1 0-0 3, Boykins 1-3 0-0 2, Nordland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 9-16 85.

Halftime — Evergreen State 44, Lewis-Clark State 40. 3-point goals — Evergreen 12-23 (Joseph 3-5, Graham 3-4, No 2-3, Long 1-3, Davis 1-2, Behr 1-1, Campbell 1-1, Jefferson 0-2, Thomas 0-2), LCSC 10-23 (Skaife 3-7, King 3-6, Carpenter 3-6, Morris 1-3, Boykins 0-1). Rebounds — Evergreen 30 (Davis 11), LCSC 28 (Hamilton 9). Assists — Evergreen 11 (Joseph 4), LCSC 17 (Lustig, Smith 4). Total fouls — Evergreen 14, LCSC 10. Attendance — 718.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State 76, Evergreen State 42

Sitara Byrd grabbed her milestone 500th rebound and Ellie Sander continued her strong offensive streak to help No. 21 LC State top visiting Evergreen State (Wash.) at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Sander led all scorers with 16 points on a 7-for-9 night from the field. She grabbed four rebounds to go with two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Payton Hymas added 10 points with three steals, while Byrd had nine points and six boards. Clarkston alum Kendall Wallace scored eight and had three assists for the Warriors (15-4, 9-4).

The LC State defense held TESC to 32.7% shooting from the field and forced 20 turnovers that led to 28 points.

EVERGREEN STATE (3-11, 3-9)