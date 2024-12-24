Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 24, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Weekly honors for WSU’s Abraham, Idaho’s Mitchell

Washington State's Charlotte Abraham and Idaho's Kolton Mitchell each earned weekly basketball honors Monday

Charlotte Abraham
Charlotte Abraham
Kolton Mitchell
Kolton Mitchell

AREA ROUNDUP

Washington State guard Charlotte Abraham was named the West Coast Conference Freshman Player of the Week for women’s basketball, it was announced Monday.

Abraham totaled 10 points while shooting .500, going 4-of-8 from the field to help lead the team to a big 65-42 win over San Diego on Thursday. She also went 2-of-4 from deep and tallied five rebounds and a block.

The Cougars (6-6, 1-0) will return to Pullman after the holiday break to continue WCC play, hosting Pepperdine on Saturday at noon before hitting the road again to play at Pacific on Monday 6 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

UI’s Mitchell earns Big Sky Co-Player of the Week

Averaging 29 points per game in a pair of road contests has earned Idaho’s Kolton Mitchell Co-Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, it was announced Monday.

Mitchell scored 32 points in a victory over Pacific on Saturday, which was a follow up to a 26-point effort against UC Davis.

Mitchell was 20-of-29 from the field and 10-of-17 from the 3-point line. He also added six assists and nine steals for the week. He has scored in double-digits in seven games, including the last three. This is Mitchell’s first weekly Big Sky award.

Next up, the Vandals (5-8) will begin Big Sky play to start the new year when they host Montana State at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at ICCU Arena. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

Story Tags
Area roundup
Related
SportsDec. 24
Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award
SportsDec. 24
Seahawks’ only path to playoffs is towin NFC West, with help...
SportsDec. 23
Seahawks' loss to Vikings sends their playoff chances tumbli...
SportsDec. 22
LC State women, men drop doubleheader to C of I
Related
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears’ Greene blitzes to Wild Tournament wrestling title, stays unbeaten
SportsDec. 22
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears’ Greene blitzes to Wild Tournament wrestling title, stays unbeaten
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougar men cap nonconference season with win over Northern Iowa
SportsDec. 22
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougar men cap nonconference season with win over Northern Iowa
‘Not a rebuild:’ new Idaho football coach Thomas Ford Jr. reintroduced to Vandal fans
SportsDec. 21
‘Not a rebuild:’ new Idaho football coach Thomas Ford Jr. reintroduced to Vandal fans
5 possible candidates to replace Jake Dickert at Wazzu
SportsDec. 21
5 possible candidates to replace Jake Dickert at Wazzu
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals battle back for single-point victory, stay unbeaten in boys hoops
SportsDec. 21
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals battle back for single-point victory, stay unbeaten in boys hoops
Ford names Linehan as Idaho offensive coordinator
SportsDec. 20
Ford names Linehan as Idaho offensive coordinator
Washington State still bowling despite mass coach and player departures in recent days
SportsDec. 20
Washington State still bowling despite mass coach and player departures in recent days
What former WSU coach Jake Dickert said at his Wake Forest introductory news conference
SportsDec. 20
What former WSU coach Jake Dickert said at his Wake Forest introductory news conference
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy