AREA ROUNDUP: Weekly honors for WSU’s Abraham, Idaho’s Mitchell

AREA ROUNDUP

Washington State guard Charlotte Abraham was named the West Coast Conference Freshman Player of the Week for women’s basketball, it was announced Monday.

Abraham totaled 10 points while shooting .500, going 4-of-8 from the field to help lead the team to a big 65-42 win over San Diego on Thursday. She also went 2-of-4 from deep and tallied five rebounds and a block.

The Cougars (6-6, 1-0) will return to Pullman after the holiday break to continue WCC play, hosting Pepperdine on Saturday at noon before hitting the road again to play at Pacific on Monday 6 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL