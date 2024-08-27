White catches biggest fish Saturday; Galland keeps overall lead

Sarah White caught the biggest fish of the day during Saturday’s session in the Steelhead Derby on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
White landed a steelhead that weighed 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces. The men’s division was led Saturday by Shane Andrews (16 pounds, 4.1 ounces) and the youth leader was Bryce McCoy-Bonner (14 pounds, 8.3 ounces).
The overall leader remains Benita Galland, who reeled in an 18-pound, 8.7-ounce fish Friday.
The competition will end today. The derby is part of the Steelhead Expo, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at Lewiston.
The event began Friday.
OVERALL
Men’s top 3 — Josh Wadsworth, 16 pounds, 6.9 ounces; Shane Andrews, 16 pounds, 4.1 ounces; Scott Johnson, 15 pounds, 2 ounces.
Women’s top 3 — Benita Galland, 18 pounds, 8.7 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 14.8 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces.
Youth top 3 — Bryce McCoy-Bonner, 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces; Jack Ritter, 13 pounds, 13 ounces; Bryce McDowell, 13 pounds, 9.3 ounces.
SATURDAY WINNERS
Big fish — Men: Shane Andrews, 16 pounds, 4.1 ounces. Women: Sarah White, 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Youth: Bryce McCoy-Bonner, 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces.
Small fish — Men: Tom McCrae, 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces. Women: Andrea Wehrer, 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces. Youth: Garrett Syron, 11 pounds, 7.7 ounces.
Mystery fish (9 pounds, 5 ounces) — Men: Matthew DeLong, 9 pounds, 0 ounces. Women: Andrea Wehrer, 10 pounds, 2.3 ounces. Youth: Garrett Syron, 11 pounds, 7.7 ounces.