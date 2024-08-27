Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 12, 2025

White catches biggest fish Saturday; Galland keeps overall lead

Sarah White caught the biggest fish of the day during Saturday’s session in the Steelhead Derby on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

White landed a steelhead that weighed 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces. The men’s division was led Saturday by Shane Andrews (16 pounds, 4.1 ounces) and the youth leader was Bryce McCoy-Bonner (14 pounds, 8.3 ounces).

The overall leader remains Benita Galland, who reeled in an 18-pound, 8.7-ounce fish Friday.

The competition will end today. The derby is part of the Steelhead Expo, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at Lewiston.

The event began Friday.

OVERALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Men’s top 3 — Josh Wadsworth, 16 pounds, 6.9 ounces; Shane Andrews, 16 pounds, 4.1 ounces; Scott Johnson, 15 pounds, 2 ounces.

Women’s top 3 — Benita Galland, 18 pounds, 8.7 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 14.8 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces.

Youth top 3 — Bryce McCoy-Bonner, 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces; Jack Ritter, 13 pounds, 13 ounces; Bryce McDowell, 13 pounds, 9.3 ounces.

SATURDAY WINNERS

Big fish — Men: Shane Andrews, 16 pounds, 4.1 ounces. Women: Sarah White, 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Youth: Bryce McCoy-Bonner, 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces.

Small fish — Men: Tom McCrae, 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces. Women: Andrea Wehrer, 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces. Youth: Garrett Syron, 11 pounds, 7.7 ounces.

Mystery fish (9 pounds, 5 ounces) — Men: Matthew DeLong, 9 pounds, 0 ounces. Women: Andrea Wehrer, 10 pounds, 2.3 ounces. Youth: Garrett Syron, 11 pounds, 7.7 ounces.

Related
SportsJan. 12
No. 18 Gonzaga pulls away from Wazzu after close first half
SportsJan. 12
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Herring notches first triple-double in LC S...
SportsJan. 12
‘They were more savage than us:’ WSU women’s hoops outreboun...
SportsJan. 12
Greyhounds drive out Devils in boys swimming dual
Related
A Gregg family basketball saga
SportsJan. 11
A Gregg family basketball saga
Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry
SportsJan. 11
Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams drive out Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball
SportsJan. 11
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams drive out Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball
Galland snags heaviest steelhead on first day of river derby
SportsJan. 11
Galland snags heaviest steelhead on first day of river derby
‘A winner my whole life’: Rogers aims high in WSU introduction
SportsJan. 10
‘A winner my whole life’: Rogers aims high in WSU introduction
AREA ROUNDUP: Kludt breaks career thousand-point threshold as Kamiah stays unbeaten in boys basketball
SportsJan. 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Kludt breaks career thousand-point threshold as Kamiah stays unbeaten in boys basketball
ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024
SportsJan. 10
ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024
Notre Dame gets late pick, field goal to make it to title game
SportsJan. 10
Notre Dame gets late pick, field goal to make it to title game
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy