White catches biggest fish Saturday; Galland keeps overall lead

Sarah White caught the biggest fish of the day during Saturday’s session in the Steelhead Derby on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

White landed a steelhead that weighed 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces. The men’s division was led Saturday by Shane Andrews (16 pounds, 4.1 ounces) and the youth leader was Bryce McCoy-Bonner (14 pounds, 8.3 ounces).

The overall leader remains Benita Galland, who reeled in an 18-pound, 8.7-ounce fish Friday.

The competition will end today. The derby is part of the Steelhead Expo, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at Lewiston.

The event began Friday.

OVERALL