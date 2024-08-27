Young blood abounds for LC State Warrior men

Bringing a combined eight years’ worth of experience at the four-year collegiate level to the court, this year’s Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team is a distinctly young one.

Last year’s Warriors bounced back after a bumpy start — dropping four of their first six games and struggling with injuries — to go 19-3 in Cascade Conference play (good for second place) and win their way through an NAIA Opening Round event to secure a national tournament berth. They saw their season come to a close with a heartbreaking 77-74 defeat to Evangel (Mo.) in the Round of 16 at Nationals, leaving them 24-9 overall.

Will it be smoother sailing from the outset this year? More importantly, might the Warriors book another national trip?

Seventh-year coach Austin Johnson makes no definitive predictions, but is eager to find out.

“In terms of having experience at the four-year level, we don’t have a ton,” he acknowledged. “We’re excited about our young guys, and we also have some great upperclassman leaders and experience, especially from our two seniors and guys like John (Lustig) and Grayson (Hunt) who’ve been in the program for now going on three years.”

Locals leading the way

Colfax alum Lustig, who readers will remember for averaging around 30 points-per-game his senior year with the Bulldogs in 2022, is one of the two highest-scoring returners for the Warriors. Through two seasons, he holds collegiate career averages of 11 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Hunt is another local product, hailing from Pullman. Lustig and Hunt, who opposed each other on the court in high school, have been not only teammates, but roommates during their collegiate careers. Now among the veterans of the roster, they will look to begin mentoring other players.

“Being one of the older guys now — upperclassmen — and one of the only guys that has been in the program for a couple years, really this year, for me, is like taking another step as a leader,” Lustig said. “Trying to help out the younger guys, the transfers, the new guys, trying to be a new voice in the program, trying to help everybody out.”